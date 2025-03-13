Kington Town Council is to meet with a representative of the Lord Lieutenant to discuss possible plans for Armed Forces Day 2026

Armed Forces Day takes place at the end of June when Herefordshire holds a day where the Lord Lieutenant reviews the cadets and veterans and other events are arranged supporting it.

Traditionally it was always held in Hereford but in recent year other market towns have hosted the event.

In Kington there was some discussion about it some years ago but following Covid, nothing further was discussed but now it has been suggested that Kington hosts the event in 2026.

Bromyard is hosting this year’s Armed Forces Day and there will be a flag raising event, a parade through the town and activities, entertainment and food on the town green with a display of military vehicles. Shops and businesses will decorate their windows and there will be screening of films etc.

At a recent town council meeting, members were told that a provisional meeting is to be arranged between Kington Mayor, clerk, Councillor Roger Phillips and a representative of the Lord Lieutenant.

Members were also asked to consider what the town might be able to do to mark Armed Forces Day in 2026.

The council agreed to attend a meeting to discuss Armed Forces Day.