Everything you need to know about Whitchurch 10K as it returns to town for ninth year

The annual event will be taking place on April 6, 2025, kickstarting from Sir John Talbot’s School in Prees Road, Whitchurch.

More than 300 runners have already signed up to take part in this calendar event, which raises thousands of pounds for charities such as Macmillan Cancer Support and various local causes.

This year, funds raised will help The 4 All Foundation continue their work in education, health and wellbeing, and poverty relief, providing vital support to individuals and communities across the region.

A special moment was captured today at Sir John Talbot’s School, where key sponsors gathered in the spring sunshine to celebrate their support for the event.

Among those pictured was Katherine Mills from SJT School, alongside representatives from the 4 All Foundation, including community director George Hounsell.

Preparations for Whitchurch 10K are well underway. Pictured are the sponsors. Photo: Whitchurch 10K

George said: “We are incredibly thankful to all our sponsors, both new and existing, whose

generosity makes this community event possible. Their contributions will enable us to expand our vital work across Shropshire and beyond, supporting those in need and fostering stronger, healthier communities.”

Whitchurch 10k 2025 is sponsored by David Wilson Homes, Americold, Mode Sports, Get Moving Estate Agents, Hatchers Solicitors and Blackhurst Garages.

Runners are encouraged to sign up via the official website and businesses and individuals who would like to support via donations, volunteering or sponsorship are welcome to contact the organisation at sjt10k@gmail.com.