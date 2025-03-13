Events This Week to Discuss Plans for Banc Y Celyn Energy Park near Builth Wells

The proposed site for Banc Y Celyn Energy Park

The Banc Y Celyn Energy Park is being proposed on the hills of Lower Eypnt, south of Builth Wells and north east of Upper Chapel.

The proposal is a joint venture between Wind2 and companies managed by Octopus Energy Generation, with several local consultation events planned this week.

Public exhibitions are due to be held on Monday, March 24 from 3pm until 7pm at Merthyr Cynog Community Hall near Upper Chapel, and another at Howey Village Hall on Tuesday, March 25 from 3pm until 7pm.

An additional area consultation will also take place at the Royal Welsh Showground on Tuesday, March 25 from 9am until midday.

Wind2 says the Banc Y Celyn project is in the early stages and would be located approximately 5km south of Builth Wells close to Upper Chapel, Gwenddwr, Crickadarn and Erwood.

The Parc Ynni Banc y Celyn proposal comprises of up to 27 wind turbines with a tip height of up to 200 m with a generation capacity of approximately 165MW, 30MW of ground mounted solar panels and up to 50MW of battery storage to generate clean energy and contribute to Wales’ ambitious renewable energy targets.

Opposers to the amount of wind farm proposals are concerned as the Banc Y Celyn plans could see more than 200 metre high turbines built on top of Pant y Llyn, above Builth Wells, which is a popular beauty spot.

“Wind 2 have just started sending out preliminary details for their proposed Banc y Celyn Energy Park said RE-Think: Don’t Break the Heart of Wales.

“This is the beautiful area of common land that includes the much loved Pant y Llyn.

“27 turbines with a height of 200m and possible solar panels and battery storage within the site.

“There will be two public exhibition events in Builth Wells and Upper Chapel on March 24 and 25.”

The latest proposals come in addition to plans for two more energy parks on Aberedw Hill and Gilwern Hill, just outside Builth Wells.

Bute Energy’s plans or the Nant Mithil Energy Park in the Radnor Forest kicked off this series, with plans to connect Nant Mithil to the National Grid via pylons and substations throughout Powys en route to Carmarthen, 60 miles away.