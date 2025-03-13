Ellesmere school's concerts raise thousands for charity and pay tribute to former headmaster who died last year
Students at a Shropshire school have raised more than £1,700 for charity through a series of concerts and paid tribute to a former headmaster who died last year.
Ellesmere College students have raised their voices and lifted the winter gloom through a series of recent performances including its Midwinter Concert that featured a moving tribute to former headmaster Brendan Wignall who died following a battle with cancer.
The concert in February saw the Porthywaen Silver Band - under the direction of Stephen Pritchard-Jones - perform alongside the college's choral society, and other choirs, musicians and singers.
The evening raised a total of £1,270 for Age UK North Shropshire Supporters Association and Anne Wignall.
Director of Music at Ellesmere College, Tony Coupe said: "This wonderful concert reached a climax with a joint performance of Sweet Caroline. There was also a moving tribute to Brendan Wignall, former headmaster of Ellesmere College, with the chapel choir singing The Lord Bless You and Keep You, by John Rutter.
Mr Coupe has overseen the school's involvement several recent concerts and performances.