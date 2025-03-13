Attraction's head gardener recognised for contributions to tourism

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The senior gardener at Hergest Croft Gardens, Kington, has been honoured in the inaugural Visit Herefordshire Awards.

Rowan Griffiths received the Judges' Commendation for Conservation Community Champion, recognising his excellence and dedication to Herefordshire’s tourism industry, particularly in conservation and horticulture.

The award was presented by TV presenter and broadcaster Jules Hudson, host of Escape to the Country, at a ceremony held at Lyde Court, near Hereford.

Rowan’s commitment to conservation has previously been acknowledged on a national level.

He was the recipient of the 2023 Roy Lancaster Award, presented by the Royal Horticultural Society to an individual under 35 who has made an exceptional contribution to horticulture.

Speaking about his latest achievement, Rowan said: "I am hugely honoured to receive this award. It is a testament to the Banks family in creating a garden of global significance at Hergest.

“With so many wild-origin plants of scientific importance in the collection, we take our ex-situ conservation role, working with partners such as Plant Heritage and the BCGI, very seriously.

“We also hope that visitors will be inspired by the amazing diversity of plant life on show at Hergest, often from increasingly fragile parts of the world."

Austyn Hallworth, Hergest Croft Gardens’ head of marketing and PR, added: "We are absolutely thrilled that Rowan has received this award. His passion, dedication and enthusiasm are unparalleled. However, it is also a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire team at the gardens."

Hergest Croft Gardens, located near the Herefordshire border with Powys, is home to national collections of Zelkovas, Birches and Maples, along with 130 champion trees and more than 5,000 rare plants and shrubs.

The gardens will be open daily from March 29 until November 2, welcoming garden enthusiasts, conservationists, and visitors from across the country.

For more information about Hergest Croft Gardens, visit www.hergest.co.uk.