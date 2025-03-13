Appeal after theft of horse box near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Some time between Tuesday evening, March 11, and Wednesday morning, March 12, a horse box was taken from the driveway of a property in Alveley, Bridgnorth in Shropshire.

The horse box is a black Cheval Liberte trailer with double axle.

Officers investigating would like to hear from anyone has seen the horse box and from anyone who may have information that would help with their enquiries.

Anyone with information can contact Police Constable Ash North by e-mailing ash.north@westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously, either online or by calling 0800 555 111.