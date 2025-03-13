15 amazing photos from Cheltenham Festival 2025, including Queen Camilla at the races

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The annual gathering of racing fans at Cheltenham Racecourse has seen members of the Royal Family join thousands of other people to watch the racing and take in the splendour and glamour of the event.

The festival, which started on Tuesday and will run until Friday, has already seen big winners and a touch of glamour, with Champion Day on Tuesday and Style Wednesday, as well as St Patrick's Thursday and the main event of Gold Cup Day on Friday.

Here are a selection of images which show how much the festival still means to racegoers, jockeys and trainers alike.

Queen Camilla attended 'Style Wednesday' on the second day of The Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Members of the public fill the stands on the first day of the festival on Tuesday (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Style Wednesday brought some eye-catching costumes. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

There were special hats and plenty of opportunities for photos on Style Wednesday. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla presents the trophies for the Queen Mother Champion Chase to trainer and owner Barry Connell (4th L) of Marine Nationale and Jockey Sean Flanagan (R) on Wednesday (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Queen Camilla greets Charlotte Giles, girlfriend of the late Michael O'Sullivan, as they attend 'Style Wednesday'. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla speaks to Natalie Pinkham and Princess Eugenie ahead of Style Wednesday (Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It was the luck of the Irish for many racegoers at Cheltenham (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Lorcan Williams celebrates as he rides Golden Ace to win The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy during day one of the festival. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Racegoers were able to enjoy a range of drinks, from simple pleasures to more expensive tastes. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Horses on the gallops before heading into the racecourse. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Style Wednesday brought out a range of fashionable and stylish hats. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie talks with Zara Tindall and Natalie Pinkham during 'Style Wednesday'. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Connections of Stumptown celebrate as their horse Stumptown wins The Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase during Style Wednesday. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Irish jockey Paul Townend and his horse Lossiemouth compete to win the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle race , the fourth race of the first day. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

