15 amazing photos from Cheltenham Festival 2025, including Queen Camilla at the races
We look at some of the best photos from the Cheltenham Festival as members of the Royal Family mix with racegoers and take in the world class racing action.
The annual gathering of racing fans at Cheltenham Racecourse has seen members of the Royal Family join thousands of other people to watch the racing and take in the splendour and glamour of the event.
The festival, which started on Tuesday and will run until Friday, has already seen big winners and a touch of glamour, with Champion Day on Tuesday and Style Wednesday, as well as St Patrick's Thursday and the main event of Gold Cup Day on Friday.
Here are a selection of images which show how much the festival still means to racegoers, jockeys and trainers alike.
