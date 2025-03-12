Young people in Telford offered the chance to receive up to £500 for help with their career

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council has announced the return of its Young Person Grant to support young people with their education, employment, or training.

To be eligible for the grant, the young person must live in the Telford and Wrekin borough, or be a child in care or care leaver living outside of the borough.

The person must also be aged between 15 and 25-years-old.

Youngsters are being asked to say how the funding would help them access education, employment or training, or how they could use the money to start a business.

The initiative has helped hundreds of young people across the region since its launch.

Applicants have until 5pm on Friday, May 16 to submit their entries. A panel of judges will then assess each application before successful applicants will be notified by June 11.

Councillor Reynolds (left) with Councillor Carter (right). Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council.

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Lee Carter said "We are a council that cares about the future of our young people. We want to give them a helping hand to achieve their dreams.

"This money can be used to support access to education, employment, or training and as long as their application meets the criteria, we welcome creative ideas on how it could help.

"In the past the grants have been used to help fund lots of different ideas including travel costs to and from university, the expansion of a business and a new laptop to provide access to training."

Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, Councillor Shirley Reynolds added: "I’m so glad the Young Person Grant is back for 2025. It’s a highlight of the year for me.

"It’s our opportunity to listen to what our young people need and to invest in their future career aspirations.

“The deadline for applications is Friday 16 May at 5pm so that’s nearly ten weeks away, but as always, I’d encourage people to get their application in early.

"I look forward to reading through the applications later in the spring and finding out how this money could help.

"It’s a real privilege to be help our young people and to see how a relatively small amount of money can make such a big impact."