'We are supposed to be planting more' - Shropshire Council cancels tree work in Shifnal after concerns by residents

Shropshire Council was due to conduct "important" safety works to some Lawson cypress trees that line the eastern bank of Hurley Brook behind Dyas Close tomorrow (March 12).

The local authority said the work is due to a "number of incidents" of branch or tree failure.

But, locals have expressed their outrage at the plans and Dyas Close resident, Melina Abbott campaigned to prevent the works from taking place.

She said the council told residents that they would chop down the trees and look at replacing them at a later date.

Trees that line the eastern bank of Hurley Brook, behind Dyas Close in Shifnal. Picture: Melina Abbott.

Voicing her concerns, Melina said: "They are right in front my house and if they chop then down then house opposite could see right through into rooms.

"They are also home to a lot of wildlife. There are a lot of birds nesting in there and it will destroy all of their habitat.

"Personally, I don't want to be looking into neighbour's garden. We are supposed to be planting more trees not chopping them down.

"Something does need doing because they are very tall, but taking them all down is very drastic.2

In response to objections, Shropshire Council has now postponed the works "for the time being".

A spokesperson said: "Shropshire Council has programmed important tree safety works to some of the trees that line the eastern bank of Hurley Brook, behind Dyas Close, Shifnal.

"Work is to be carried out to the Lawson cypress trees, after a number of incidents recently of branch or whole tree failure from amongst their number. No work is planned at this time to any of the other tree species within the belt of trees.

"However, the council recognises that uncertainty about the planned tree works is causing considerable concern amongst some local residents and, in the circumstances, the decision has been made to postpone the planned tree works for the time being, pending a programme to raise local awareness about the work to the cypress trees and the need for it."