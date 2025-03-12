Police issue urgent CCTV appeal after man has wallet stolen in Telford Shopping Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The theft happened on Tuesday, February 11 between 11.45am and noon near Lloyds Bank in Telford Shopping Centre.

A man withdrew cash from the cashpoint then entered WHSmith, before heading back to his car when he realised his wallet was missing.

West Mercia Police has launched a CCTV appeal for four men in regards to a theft in Telford. Photo: West Mercia Police

Officers investigating the incident believe the four men in the CCTV images were in the area at the time of the theft and may be able to help with their enquiries.

If anyone recognises any of the men, or witnessed the incident take place, please contact PC Steph Coombes by emailing steph.coombes@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 22/13247/25.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.