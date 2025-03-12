Nursing boss calls for community to tackle Norovirus spread

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Another wave of norovirus is circulating in our communities and we must do all we can to help prevent the spread.

It is very important that we follow hygiene guidelines such as cleaning our hands as this will help keep those who are most vulnerable and my colleagues safe.

Hand hygiene is one of the most effective ways of preventing the spread of infection, not just during winter but all year round. This is to protect all of those in our hospitals and the community.

If you are visiting our hospitals, could I please remind you to help keep our patients and colleagues safe by: Always cleaning your hands using soap and water before and after contact with a patient; and not visiting if you have flu-like symptoms (cough, fever, cold), if you know you have COVID-19 or flu, or any other infections and diarrhoea and/or vomiting within the last two days.

Please ensure that you stay hydrated if you do get norovirus and also stay home for at least 48 hours after symptoms stop to prevent spreading it to others.

Staying as active as possible whilst patients get better from illness or injury in hospital is very important and can reduce recovery time.

We do all we can to help our patients get moving and I would like to thank all those who took part in a pilot study looking at improving mobility and strength to reduce the falls risk of our patients.

The three-month study ‘Supporting Health Through Movement’ took place on Ward 27 at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Colleagues worked with Energize Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, a charity which is part of the Active Partnerships Network and works with others to support people to have an active lifestyle, on the study which focused on patient mobility.

Patients took part in bed, chair and standing exercises and they were also provided with hand putty to help strengthen their dexterity along with resistance bands to promote strength.

It also means that when they go home or into the community if patients learn from what they have been shown in hospital they are less likely to be readmitted.

Good luck to grandmother Tracy Hamer who is taking on the Manchester Marathon in April for SaTH Charity’s Neonatal Fund after her grandson Henry spent eight days on the unit.

Henry was born on Christmas Day last year and needed the support of the Neonatal Team at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford. He was discharged after eight days and is now a healthy baby boy.

We are so grateful to those who raise funds for our Trust and make such a difference to our patients.

If you would like to support Tracy in her fundraiser for the Neonatal Unit you can find the link to the JustGiving page below:

Tracy Hamer is fundraising for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust Charity

Finally, Sunday (9 March) is the Day of Reflection across the country for the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is an opportunity to come together to remember those who lost their lives since the pandemic began and to honour the tireless work and acts of kindness shown.