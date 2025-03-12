North Shropshire country property comes with over 15 acres of land

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cork Hall at Brown Heath, near Ellesmere, comprises a four bedroom family home with more than 2,000 square feet of living accommodation and scope for extension, a double garage, storage shed and 15.6 acres of gardens and level pastureland.

The property has huge potential for an equestrian development, subject to planning consent, or the land could be used for grazing livestock or horses.

The hallway.

Enjoying panoramic views across unspoilt farmland, Cork Hall nestles within extensive lawned gardens complete with pond. The popular village of Loppington is less than a mile to the east and the market towns of Ellesmere and Wem are within easy reach.

The property ought to appeal to commuters as it’s well placed for Shrewsbury, Wrexham and Chester and the motorway network.

Halls associate residential director, Sean Edwards, says Cork Hall offer possibilities for extension and improvement, subject to planning consent, to make it “a truly magnificent country residence”.

The beamed living room.

The property’s ground floor has an entrance hall with exposed ceiling timbers, a generously proportioned living room with an attractive, brick inglenook and multi-fuel burner, an open plan fitted kitchen and dining room, a garden room with far-reaching views, a boot room and cloakroom.

Stairs rise from the entrance hallway to a first floor landing which leads to four bedrooms, which all enjoy exceptional views, and a bathroom. The principal bedroom has an en-suite shower room.

Panoramic view of the land at Cork Hall.

Set within the lawned gardens is a picturesque pond bordered by established trees and a paved patio area which is excellent for outdoor dining and entertaining. The private drive leads off a quiet country lane and accesses a substantial parking area, the detached double garage and a timber storage shed to the rear.

The pastureland lies, primarily, to the north and east of the property.

Viewing, which is highly recommended by Mr Edwards, is by appointment with Halls’ Ellesmere office on Tel: 01691 622602.