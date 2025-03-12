Nearly 70 speeding drivers caught in one Telford police operation - and two with 'excessive tints' on windows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Writing on social media Telford & Wrekin Police explained that the operation was run by officers from both its Central and Madeley Safer Neighbourhood Teams on Tuesday, March 11.

It said that a total 68 drivers had been caught speeding, along with a host of other offences.

In a post on social media Telford & Wrekin Police said: "Yesterday Officers from both the Central and Madeley Safer Neighbourhood Teams took part in a joint traffic operation.

"We take road traffic offences very seriously and work hard to help to keep the roads in Telford safe.

"A number of vehicles were stopped and dealt with and overall, we had the following results: 68 x speeding offences; 6 x traffic offence reports issued; 2 x excessive tints; 2 x no seatbelts; 2 x no MOT; 5 x vehicle seizures; 4 x no road tax, DVLA Powers and 1 x used in crime."