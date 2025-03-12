Much-loved Shropshire fair returns for 44th year this May - everything you need to know

Marbury Merry Days Country Fair will be bringing a weekend of fun to Marbury on Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11.

Taking place in the picturesque field next to St. Michaels & All Angels Parish Church and Marbury Big Mere, just three miles from Wrenbury and Whitchurch, this annual event promises entertainment for the whole family.

This year’s headline acts include the thrilling Ridgeside Falconry display team and their high-speed Little Nippers terrier racing. Ridgeside Falconry will showcase an impressive static display of Birds of Prey from around the world, alongside breath-taking aerial demonstrations.

Meanwhile, Little Nippers will delight audiences with fast-paced terrier racing, featuring dogs navigating obstacles and chasing an electric lure at full speed.

Marburry Merry Days will return for its 44th year this May. Photo: Marburry Merry Days

Beyond these main attractions, visitors can enjoy a variety of entertainment, from the Pinxton Puppets and Model Flying Display to performances by the Wirral Pipe Band.

Classic fairground games such as the coconut shy, golf putting, and a straw bale maze will also be available. Other highlights include a bouncy castle, climbing tower, craft tent, tea tent, bric-a-brac and book stalls, tombola, floral displays in the church, and an array of trade stalls.

Saturday’s schedule features Maypole Dancing by Wrenbury School and performances by GLO*s Dance Troupe and Stafford Morris Dancers, while Sunday includes a fun dog show, where entries will be taken on the day.

The weekend will conclude with the Grand Draw on Sunday afternoon.

A car parade at Marburry Merry Days. Photo: Marburry Merry Days

A spokesperson from Marbury Merry Days said: “Marbury Merry Days is a fantastic celebration of community spirit, tradition, and fun.

“Whether you’re coming for the incredible falconry displays, the excitement of the terrier racing, or simply to enjoy a day out in the countryside, there’s something for everyone. We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors old and new.”

Entry costs are £7.50 for adults, while children under 16 enter for just £1 - or free when accompanied by an adult. Parking is free for all attendees and all proceeds from the event go toward the upkeep of St. Michael & All Angels Parish Church in Marbury.