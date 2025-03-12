Learn the secrets of the Severn Valley Railway at a special Open House Weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The heritage site will throw open its doors on April 5 and 6 for its annual Open House Weekend.

Visitors can go behind the scenes of the busy heritage line and enjoy exclusive access to areas not typically seen while also meeting several volunteers.

Heritage steam and diesel-hauled services will operate between Kidderminster and Hampton Loade.

However, the four-mile section of the line between Hampton Loade and Bridgnorth remains closed following an embankment collapse earlier this year.

Although the Bridgnorth station remains isolated in terms of train services, the site will still welcome visitors during the Open House weekend, with tours of the locomotive works and machine shop, and the signal box.

The landslip on the Severn Valley Railway line.

Steam locomotive footplate rides have been a popular attraction since the closure of the line, and will be available for an extra charge on pannier tank 7714.

Meanwhile at Kidderminster, there will be diesel cab tours on a Class 58 locomotive, and the chance to visit the signal box.

And, at Bewdley and Highley, the signal boxes will be open for tours while there will also be guided tours of The Engine House at Highley.

"Our Open House events are extremely popular," said the SVR’s managing director Jonathan 'Gus' Dunster. "And, it’s easy to see why.

"For these two days only, we offer our visitors a rare peek behind the scenes at the fascinating and vital work that goes on beyond the public gaze. If you’ve ever wondered why we need signal boxes, how to drive a locomotive or how we look after some of our superb heritage rolling stock, you won’t want to miss it."

All tours - except footplate rides at Bridgnorth - are included in the price of a travel ticket.

Further information can be found at svr.co.uk.