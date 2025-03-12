Hospital boss' praise for intensive care nurse up for national award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This week I had the pleasure of meeting colleague Jan Meredith who has been shortlisted in the Practice Supervisor of the Year category for the prestigious Student Nursing Times Awards 2025.

With an incredible career spanning over four decades, Jan has dedicated her professional life to nursing and education, embodying excellence in both fields.

Chatting to her earlier this week, it is obvious to see her commitment to nurturing the next generation of nurses and how she has made an impact on countless student nurses and colleagues alike.

Jan, a Registered Nurse, started her career in 1977 and has spent the majority of it in the Intensive Care Unit (ITU).

She has for the past 25 years worked as a ‘SaTH Education Champion’ and provided a welcoming, supportive clinical learning environment for student nurses.

With her hands-on guidance and ensuring that every student feels valued, she has ensured that they thrive in the critical care environment.

Her caring, compassionate, open and friendly demeanour means that Jan epitomises what this award stands for: Dedication, excellence and a passion for educating the next generation.

Good luck to Jan who will be attending the Student Nursing Times Awards on Friday 2 May.

Jan has helped so many nurses and here at the Trust we are always encouraging colleagues and others to look at a rewarding career in nursing and there are many pathways into the role.

We have colleagues who began their careers as Healthcare Support Workers (HSCW) and with our support they are now thriving as nurses.

In February, we welcomed our first cohort of new to care apprentices – the cohort works at SaTH and studies with Telford College for a Level 2 HCSW Apprenticeship. On successful completion of their apprenticeships they will be employed as a permanent HCSW at the Trust.

Each year, our HCSWs are invited to apply for the Student Nursing Associate programme, a pathway from HCSW to Nursing Associate – a two-year apprenticeship for a Nursing Associate foundation degree studying with a partner university. At the end of the two years the HCSW will be registered with Nursing Midwifery Council as a Nursing Associate (NA).

Once a NA, they will then have the opportunity to apply for a Registered Nurse Degree, which means the NAs can top up to become registered nurse – a 20-month Bachelor of Nursing Degree studying with a local university.

We work in close partnership with six universities providing clinical practice placements for pre-registration student nurses, a three-year degree or two-year master programmes – with majority seeking employment with us at the point of registration. The next recruitment event for our newly qualified nurses takes place on Saturday 5 April. Details can be found here: http://trac.sath.nhs.uk/job/v7058705

Work experience placements and T-level placements are also offered, providing opportunities for those interested in nursing career.

As you can see there are many pathways to follow to take part in such a fulfilling career.