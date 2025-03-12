High Sheriff honours Shropshire's inspirational young people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The annual event, hosted this year at Telford College’s Wellington campus, paid tribute to more than 50 young people who have gone the extra mile to support communities and good causes over the past 12 months.

The awards have been running since 2006 to acknowledge excellence and outstanding attitudes and actions among young people in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

This year’s High Sheriff, Brian Welti, said the awards reflected the fantastic contribution that so many ‘exceptional young individuals’ were making to improve other people’s lives.

“It has been my profound honour and privilege to firstly review and judge the nominations, and then to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our young citizens,” he said.

“We gathered not only to recognise their contributions in various fields, but to by inspired by their passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment to making our community a better place.”

Young people recognised this year came from all corners of the county, including Telford, Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Bridgnorth, Market Drayton, Newport, Pontesbury, Much Wenlock, Baschurch and Shawbury.

The High Sheriff with outstanding young citizens of 2025 at the ceremony, held at Telford College’s Wellington campus.

The overall winner for Shropshire this year was six-year old Oscar Smith, in honour of the thousands of pounds he has raised for charity. Oscar, who attends St Mary’s Church of England School in Shawbury, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of two.

The overall winner for Telford & Wrekin was Darcey Till, from Burton Borough School in Newport. Guests heard how she displayed incredible bravery when she protected her 12-month-old cousin from a dog attack on new year’s day, suffering injuries in the process.

Six category winners were also recognised. The award for environmental activities went to Lucy Brough from the Corbet School in Baschurch, whose fundraising efforts helped to set up a wellbeing garden.

The award for political activities was given to William Mallaband from Oswestry School, who stood as a candidate for the Liberal Democrats in the school’s shadow election last year, making a campaign video and posters.

Two winners were recognised in the voluntary work and community activities category, which had by far the most nominations.

For Telford & Wrekin, the award went to Joe Haycock from Telford College who is involved in volunteering almost every day of the week with causes such as an autistic children’s chess club, church youth group and Boys’ Brigade.

For Shropshire, the award went to Keira Mayhew of Shrewsbury High School, who has raised cash regularly for charity over the past nine years, benefiting more than 40 different causes.

Darcey Till won the category for family activities, and Oscar Smith won the category for children under 10.

Guests – including the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner, plus past and future High Sheriffs of Shropshire - were entertained before the ceremony by Telford College music student and singer-songwriter Rory Black.

Lawrence Wood, principal and chief executive of Telford College, said he was privileged to witness first-hand the dedication, commitment, and aspiration among young people. “I see their strength and determination to achieve a positive future, sometimes against the odds,” he said.