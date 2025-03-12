Daring carer set to take on charity skydive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sophie Lewis-Roads, from Oswestry, is a hands-on carer at the hospice and is part of the dedicated team that helps local children with a life-threatening condition to live their best life.

“I have been doing runs and all sorts to raise money over the last few years,” says the 22-year-old. “But I decided to do something a bit more extreme and take on the sky dive for my latest fundraising challenge.”

Sophie sees first-hand how fundraising like this supports the children and families who need Hope House.

“I spend time with and help care for the children every day, and seeing the joy they get from being at Hope House and all the facilities is amazing and it really pushes you through the challenges I have taken on. It’ll push me through the nerves when it comes to leaping out the plane too,” she said.

Sophie will be taking to the skies with a team of other divers who will be raising money on April 19 at Tilstock Airfield, near Whitchurch.

The sky divers will be flown up to 13,000ft before sliding to the edge of the plane door and leaping out and free falling before the parachute opens at about 5,000 feet above the ground.

“I can’t lie and say I’m not a bit nervous. I have spoken to people who say it is amazing, and I’m sure it will be, but there’s definitely some nerves jangling,” she added.

There are limited places left to skydive for Hope House later in the year on September 13.

Fundraiser Bekki Fardoe said: “Our sky dives are always very popular and our supporters often tell us it really was the opportunity of a lifetime.

"The money vital raised by all our sky divers ensures that we can be here for the local children with life-threatening conditions – we couldn’t be here without it.”

People can sign up to a sky dive or sponsor Sophie by visiting www.hopehouse.org.uk/carer-sophies-skydive