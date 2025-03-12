Christine Fish: Market Drayton missing woman's timeline explained as two weeks marked since disappearance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Christine Fish, 55, went missing from her home in Market Drayton on Wednesday, February 26.

She is described as a white female, 5’7” tall, slim build, with grey shoulder length hair.

Christine wears glasses and was last seen wearing a rainbow-coloured scarf, Lilo and Stitch jumper, a purple/black coloured Regatta coat, black jeans and trainers.

What West Mercia Police knows so far:

Wednesday, February 26: Christine was last seen at her home in Market Drayton.

Friday, February 28: CCTV captured Christine walking out of the Blacks store in Shoplatch in Shrewsbury around 9.15am. She bought a new black jacket that she may now be wearing. Around 9.40am, CCTV captures her walking into WH Smith on Castle Street in Shrewsbury.

At 10am, a new CCTV image shows Christine at Shrewsbury train station.

Monday, March 3: Police believe her phone was used in Sutton Hill in Telford around 4pm.

Detective Inspector Richard Davies said: “Today marks two weeks since Christine was last seen by her family and as more time goes on the more concern we have for her welfare.

“Christine is a keen walker, and she would be capable of travelling some distance, so I ask people from across Shropshire to report any sightings of her.

“We also know she purchased a tent whilst in Blacks and she could well be camping somewhere rural.

“Following our enquiries we do not believe there to be any third-party involvement in her disappearance and ask you to contact us with any information, however small you may feel it may be, as it could well be the vital piece that we need to locate her."

If you see Christine or have any information that would help find her, please call 01743 264807 and quote incident 00573_i of the 28 February.