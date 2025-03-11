Woman, 26, gets interim road ban for drug driving in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sophie Giles, aged 26, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court sitting at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday.

The defendant previously admitted an offence of driving a motor vehicle, namely a black Audi A3 in Dawley Road when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in her blood, namely 4.2 exceeded the specified limit on April 10, 2023. The legal limit is 2.