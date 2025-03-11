Telford Tigers makes £1,700 donation to local Royal British Legion branch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Fans of the club purchased worn team shirts to support remembrance weekend last year.

These shirts were worn by players of both Telford Tigers' first and second teams in their league matches during early November.

RBL attendees Ray Wickson (Chairman), Steve Bentley and Katrina Baker with Mike Washburn, Tom Watkins, and Scott Mckenzie from Telford Tigers and Leeds Knights captian Kieran Brown. Picture: Edward Bowen/ ebphotography

The club has donated £1,700 to the High Ercall Royal British Legion branch.

A cheque was presented to Ray Wickson, Steve Bentley and Katrina Baker from the branch before Telford Tigers' match with Leeds Knights on Sunday evening.

Tigers were beaten 3-0 bringing their four-game winning streak to an end.

The funding will be used to support families across the borough via donations to the Telford Veterans Trail and breakfast clubs.