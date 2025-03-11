Powys residents are being urged to join the national ‘Spring Clean Cymru 2025’ campaign
Communities in Powys are being urged to join the national ‘Spring Clean Cymru 2025’ campaign and help pick up the litter that impacts on our local environment
Powys County Council is working with environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy to support Spring Clean Cymru. Together they are calling on individuals, families, community groups, schools and businesses to get involved between March 21 and April 6.
Spring Clean Cymru aims to raise awareness and encourage positive action. Not only does litter cost Wales roughly £70 million to remove each year, but it also has devastating effects on marine and local wildlife.
The good news is that litter picking is a simple action that anyone can do to make an immediate and visible difference to their area.
Councillor Jackie Charlton, Powys County Council Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys says, “Last year, an incredible 5,000 volunteers took part in more than 700 clean-ups across Wales so this year we are hoping to beat this total and make 2025 the most successful spring clean yet.
“We have organised numerous events across the county which volunteers can join in with, or, you can borrow equipment from your local litter picking hubs to organise your own community clean up event – visit https://en.powys.gov.uk/article/8026/Volunteer-Litter-Picking for more information.”
Some of the events already organised in Powys include:
Fri 21 March, 10am – 11am - Lake Vyrnwy
Fri 21 March, 1pm – 2pm- Llanwydden
Fri 21 March, 12pm – 1pm - Pont Au Daf (Storey Arms)
Fri 21 March, 1pm – 2pm - Llandrindod Wells
Sat 22 March, 10am – 1pm - Llanidloes
Mon 24 March, 10:30am – 12 noon- Montgomery
Mon 24 March, 1pm – 2pm - Welshpool
Thu 27 March, 11am – 12.30 - Brecon – Uplands
Thu 27 March, 2pm – 4pm - Llangattock
Thu 27 March, 2pm– 4pm - Crickhowell
Thu 27 March, 10:30am -11:30am - Elan Valley
Fri 28 March, 10am – 11am - Llanrhaedyr Ym Mochant
Sat 29 March, 11am – 1pm - Rhayader - Waun Capel Parc
Sun 30 March, 9am – 11am - Caersws
Mon 31 March, 2pm – 3pm - Lower Cwmtwrch
Mon 31 March, 11am – 12 - Newtown – Maesyrhandir
Mon 31 March, 12 – 1pm - Newtown – Pool Road
Tue 1 April, 11am – 12pm - Newtown – town centre
Wed 2 April, 11am – 12 - Newtown – Vaynor
Wed 2 April, 1pm – 14:30pm - Newtown – Trehafren
Thu 3 April, 11am – 12 - Newtown – Treowen
Thu 3 April, 11am – 12 - Elan Valley
Fri 4 April, 11am – 12 - Newtown – Garthowen
Sat 5 April, 10am – 4pm- Ystradgynlais
Sat 5 April, 11am – 2pm- Newtown
Sat 5 April, TBC - Knighton
Sunday 6 April, 10am – 2pm-Brecon
Keep an eye on social media for more details.
Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive, Owen Derbyshire added: "This year, our message is clear: the environment is for everyone. Whether you're tidying up your street, local park, favourite beach, or a cherished beauty spot, every piece of litter removed makes a difference.
"Litter picking is a simple, free way to get outdoors, boost your well-being, and take positive action to improve your community. So, grab a litter picker, step outside, and let's work together to keep Wales tidy!"
To pledge and get involved in Spring Clean Cymru, visit the Keep Wales Tidy website www.keepwalestidy.cymru