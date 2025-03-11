Powys residents are being urged to join the national ‘Spring Clean Cymru 2025’ campaign

Powys County Council is working with environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy to support Spring Clean Cymru. Together they are calling on individuals, families, community groups, schools and businesses to get involved between March 21 and April 6.

Spring Clean Cymru aims to raise awareness and encourage positive action. Not only does litter cost Wales roughly £70 million to remove each year, but it also has devastating effects on marine and local wildlife.

The good news is that litter picking is a simple action that anyone can do to make an immediate and visible difference to their area.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Powys County Council Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys says, “Last year, an incredible 5,000 volunteers took part in more than 700 clean-ups across Wales so this year we are hoping to beat this total and make 2025 the most successful spring clean yet.

“We have organised numerous events across the county which volunteers can join in with, or, you can borrow equipment from your local litter picking hubs to organise your own community clean up event – visit https://en.powys.gov.uk/article/8026/Volunteer-Litter-Picking for more information.”

Some of the events already organised in Powys include:

Fri 21 March, 10am – 11am - Lake Vyrnwy

Fri 21 March, 1pm – 2pm- Llanwydden

Fri 21 March, 12pm – 1pm - Pont Au Daf (Storey Arms)

Fri 21 March, 1pm – 2pm - Llandrindod Wells

Sat 22 March, 10am – 1pm - Llanidloes

Mon 24 March, 10:30am – 12 noon- Montgomery

Mon 24 March, 1pm – 2pm - Welshpool

Thu 27 March, 11am – 12.30 - Brecon – Uplands

Thu 27 March, 2pm – 4pm - Llangattock

Thu 27 March, 2pm– 4pm - Crickhowell

Thu 27 March, 10:30am -11:30am - Elan Valley

Fri 28 March, 10am – 11am - Llanrhaedyr Ym Mochant

Sat 29 March, 11am – 1pm - Rhayader - Waun Capel Parc

Sun 30 March, 9am – 11am - Caersws

Mon 31 March, 2pm – 3pm - Lower Cwmtwrch

Mon 31 March, 11am – 12 - Newtown – Maesyrhandir

Mon 31 March, 12 – 1pm - Newtown – Pool Road

Tue 1 April, 11am – 12pm - Newtown – town centre

Wed 2 April, 11am – 12 - Newtown – Vaynor

Wed 2 April, 1pm – 14:30pm - Newtown – Trehafren

Thu 3 April, 11am – 12 - Newtown – Treowen

Thu 3 April, 11am – 12 - Elan Valley

Fri 4 April, 11am – 12 - Newtown – Garthowen

Sat 5 April, 10am – 4pm- Ystradgynlais

Sat 5 April, 11am – 2pm- Newtown

Sat 5 April, TBC - Knighton

Sunday 6 April, 10am – 2pm-Brecon

Keep an eye on social media for more details.

Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive, Owen Derbyshire added: "This year, our message is clear: the environment is for everyone. Whether you're tidying up your street, local park, favourite beach, or a cherished beauty spot, every piece of litter removed makes a difference.

"Litter picking is a simple, free way to get outdoors, boost your well-being, and take positive action to improve your community. So, grab a litter picker, step outside, and let's work together to keep Wales tidy!"

To pledge and get involved in Spring Clean Cymru, visit the Keep Wales Tidy website www.keepwalestidy.cymru