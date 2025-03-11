Shropshire village named one of the 'poshest' in Britain by The Telegraph for the second year in a row

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cound, a village that sits on the west bank of the River Severn, has been listed amongst Britain’s 48 poshest villages by The Telegraph.

With an average house price of £605,524, the village made the national newspaper’s annual list for a number of different reasons including its proximity to Shrewsbury and the extensive number of listed buildings in the area.

Cound has been named the poshest villages in Shropshire - and one of the poshest in the Britain. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Writing for Telegraph Money, Anna White and Pieter Snepvangers said: “This ancient village sits on the west bank of the River Severn, just seven miles south east of Shrewsbury. “Once an industrial port, it is now a commuter village for those working in Shrewsbury and Telford.

“There are 68 listed buildings in the parish, including the Grade I-listed Cound Hall.

“Cound has a close-knit community with a church, tennis club and cricket club."

The list acts as a guide to the most desirable rural locations in the country.

With research provided by Savills, The Telegraph is able to deduce the most sought-after villages, based on the combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and aesthetic appeal.

Cound has received the title before, being named Shropshire’s poshest village in 2024.

But in 2025, it joins Barston, in the West Midlands, Bosbury, in Herefordshire, and Shenstone, in Staffordshire, on the prestigious list.