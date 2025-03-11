Shropshire football legend Elliot Bennett visits Shawbury primary school to inspire the next generation
Pupils at a primary school in Shawbury had an unforgettable experience when a Shropshire footballer visited for a special careers event.
By Luke Powell
Published
Ex Shrewsbury Town wing-back, Elliot Bennett recently visited St Mary's CofE Primary School in Shawbury to tell children about his story and career.
Bennett, from Telford, made more than 100 appearances for Salop after joining the club in 2021.
He also played for Norwich City in the Premier League before moving to Blackburn Rovers.
The primary school welcomed individuals from several organisations and businesses to its careers event, hoping to inspire pupils to explore the various career paths they could take.