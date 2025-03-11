Peter Rhodes on Trump's weakness, Boris's predictions and our soaring population

You may recall that about this time last year a reader complained bitterly that, for no apparent reason, her car insurance premium had doubled. Twelve months on, she tells me that, for no apparent reason, her premium has been halved and do I have any useful advice? Certainly, madam. Keep very, very quiet.

I wonder if this will be the week when Donald Trump finally discovers the truth about Vladimir Putin. Trump's problem is not merely that he reduces any issue to deals being done or players holding cards, as if any snag can be overcome by applying the robust logic of the casino or the ethics of real-estate haggling .

Trump's real weakness is not that he thinks this way but that he assumes everyone else does, too. Trump wants an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine therefore, he figures, deep down Putin must want the same. The day must surely be approaching when Trump finally comprehends that while America wants peace, Europe wants peace and Ukraine wants peace, Russia simply wants Ukraine. And Russia's president is far, far smarter than the man in the White House.