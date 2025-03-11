96 Senedd members will represent 16 ‘super constituencies’ after the 2026 Senedd election

New Senedd constituencies confirmed

Montgomeryshire Senedd Member Russell George

Among the final determination, a notable change is the combination of the Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr Westminster constituency with the Dwyfor Meirionnydd seat to form a new Senedd constituency, which will be called Gwynedd Maldwyn.

In the new names Radnorshire has been ‘wiped off’ the map with the Brecon and Radnorshire Constituency being renamed Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd.

The Senedd will expand to allow 96 Senedd Members to be elected. Each constituency will elect six Members of the Senedd (MS) using the D’Hondt method, currently employed for regional lists in the Senedd.

Montgomeryshire MS, Russell George, has said that there is no public mandate for either a larger Senedd or for the proposed changes to the voting system.

Meanwhile, Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans said he was ‘horrified’ that Radnorshire is being removed from the new super constituency.

Mr George said: “No longer would just one member represent a constituency, but several Senedd Members will represent a larger area. In my view, the link between constituent and Senedd member will be lost. Voters understand and expect to have a close relationship with their constituency member and to be able to hold them accountable if not.

‘’There is no public mandate for either a larger Senedd or for the proposed changes to the voting system, so none of these proposals should be implemented, and certainly not without the public having their say in a referendum. A Welsh Conservative amendment to the Bill calling for a referendum was not supported by other parties.

‘’My concern is that future Senedd members will owe their position not to a personal relationship with voters, but instead to their party bosses. This, I believe, is wrong and bad for democracy. It will cost up to £18 million a year, or the equivalent of 650 nurses.

‘’Welsh Conservatives have consistently opposed Labour and Plaid’s Senedd expansion proposals. Not once have I knocked on a door and spoken to a resident that thinks the solution to Wales’ problems is to spend countless millions in perpetuity on more politicians, and it’s my view that we do not need more politicians, what we really need is more doctors, dentists, and teachers.”

James Evans said Brecon and Radnorshire is set to be renamed ‘Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd’ , or in English ‘Breconshire, Swansea Valley & Neath’, totally erasing a part of Mid Wales that gives the constituency its identity.

Constituencies will be referred to in the Welsh language only. Earlier proposals included ‘De Powys Tawe Nedd’.

James is very concerned that this change risks damaging the heritage and what makes the place in Wales unique.

James said: “I am extremely annoyed and very worried to see Radnorshire seemingly ‘wiped off’ the map after confirmation that my constituency of ‘Brecon and Radnorshire’ will become ‘Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd’ – totally removing a huge part of my constituency.

“I have been vocal in my opposition on plans to reform the Senedd ever since they were announced by the Welsh Labour Government, aided and abetted by Plaid Cymru and the Lib Dems.

“It’s quite telling that they can find £120m for more 36 more politicians – yet couldn’t find the money to reinstate a Winter Fuel Allowance to keep Welsh pensioners warm this Winter.

“Senedd reform is waste of public money, money that should be used to fix our broken public services.

“Labour, Plaid Cymru, Liberal Democrats and Reform are all welcoming the expansion of the Senedd. It is only the Welsh Conservatives that have been consistently opposed to Senedd expansion.

“This is yet again another decision in a very long list that puts Mid Wales, yet again, at a disadvantage compared to the South.”