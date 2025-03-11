In pictures: Award-winning images from Newport Photographic Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In February, Newport Photographic Club held a competition for the Committee Cup and the Jim Strachan Shield.

The cup is awarded to the best picture from the advanced group and the shield is awarded to the best picture from the intermediate group.

The shield is named in honour of Jim Strachan who founded the club 41 years ago.

This year the theme was 'machinery', and the following images were chosen for recognition by committee member, Howard Broadbent.

Committee Cup

Winner: Maria Macklin - Kitchen Machines

Runner up: Richard Greswell - A Device for Twisting & Turning

3. Alan Fowler - One Slice or Two

4. Norman O’Neill - Finch Foundry Hammer Room