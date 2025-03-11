Shropshire Star
Close

In pictures: Award-winning images from Newport Photographic Club

Newport Photographic Club's February competition saw photographers battle it out for the Committee Cup and Jim Strachan Shield.

Plus
By Megan Jones
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

In February, Newport Photographic Club held a competition for the Committee Cup and the Jim Strachan Shield. 

The cup is awarded to the best picture from the advanced group and the shield is awarded to the best picture from the intermediate group. 

The shield is named in honour of Jim Strachan who founded the club 41 years ago. 

This year the theme was 'machinery', and the following images were chosen for recognition by committee member, Howard Broadbent.

Committee Cup

Maria Macklin: Kitchen Machines
Maria Macklin: Kitchen Machines

Winner: Maria Macklin - Kitchen Machines    

Richard Greswell: A Device for Twisting & Turning
Richard Greswell: A Device for Twisting & Turning

Runner up: Richard Greswell - A Device for Twisting & Turning

Alan Fowler: One Slice or Two
Alan Fowler: One Slice or Two

3. Alan Fowler - One Slice or Two

Norman O’Neill: Finch Foundry Hammer Room
Norman O’Neill: Finch Foundry Hammer Room

4. Norman O’Neill - Finch Foundry Hammer Room

Bill Spencer: Bertie & Friends
Bill Spencer: Bertie & Friends
Similar stories
Most popular