In pictures: Amazing award-winning images from Newport Photographic Club
Newport Photographic Club's February competition saw photographers battle it out for the Committee Cup and Jim Strachan Shield.
The cup is awarded to the best picture from the advanced group and the shield is awarded to the best picture from the intermediate group.
The shield is named in honour of Jim Strachan who founded the club 41 years ago.
This year the theme was 'machinery', and the following images were chosen for recognition by committee member, Howard Broadbent.
Committee Cup
Winner: Maria Macklin - Kitchen Machines
Runner up: Richard Greswell - A Device for Twisting & Turning
3. Alan Fowler - One Slice or Two
4. Norman O’Neill - Finch Foundry Hammer Room