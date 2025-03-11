A Llandrindod Wells group which aims to produce free, fresh, organically grown food for the community has been given a grant

Incredible Edible Llandrindod asked the town council for a grant to have a wooden arch built to connect two planters.

In their application, chairman Dorienne Robinson said; “We aim to have a wooden arch built to connect two of the planters that Carole Taylor looks after at the Arlais Community Garden.

“These planters are filled with plants for pollinators, which apart from being highly beneficial for nature, also help to pollinate the vegetable plants in the garden. This obviously benefits us all.

“The arch will be made by the Llandrindod Mens Shed team and will carry Golden Hops and Wysteria.”

Any extra costs will be covered by Transition Llandrindod and the timber will cost £85 and the labour £35.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council considered the application recently.

Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said: “I think they do a wonderful job down there and for the sake of £120, lets support them.”

Councillor Wade Curzon agreed.

Members agreed to give Incredible Edible a £120 grant.