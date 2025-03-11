Charity said to be 'lifeline' for Shropshire families launches Crowdfunder to expand services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Little Stars launched the campaign to repurpose an industrial unit into a dedicated multipurpose hub.

Since 2020, Little Stars has been a lifeline to families in Shropshire, providing essential items to those in need.

With a focus on alleviating poverty, the charity also offers support for children fleeing domestic abuse, those removed from their homes due to neglect, and refugees.

Little Stars has launched a campaign to rally funds for a new multipurpose hub that should help expand its services. Photo: Little Stars

The new multipurpose hub will serve as a donation drop-off point, offering increased storage and allowing the team to focus on distributing essential items such as clothing, toiletries, educational toys, baby equipment and school uniforms to those in need.

The £22,197 goal will cover rent, office equipment, storage solutions, and necessary kitchen appliances, all essential for the smooth running of operations.

With more than 3,700 children helped since its inception, Little Stars aims to support even more families by expanding its weekly outreach from 15 to 25 beneficiaries.

Hannah, Little Stars operations manager, said: “Our mission to support vulnerable children and families has seen a 176% rise in referrals over the past year.

“This growth project will ensure we can continue to meet the increasing demand and extend our reach to those most in need."

The new hub will also create volunteering opportunities and expand referral partnerships, ensuring that more children and families can receive the vital support they deserve.

Find out more about Little Stars and its Growth Project via the official website.