Canal developments and plans set for meeting spotlight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Montgomery Canal Forum is being held at Hafan Yr Afon, Newtown at 2.30pm on Friday, April 4.

Montgomery Waterway Restoration Trust is extending an open invitation to anyone interested in the restoration and development of the canal with its social, economic and environmental benefits for present and future generations.

Presentations will be made on restoration work in Shropshire where volunteers are restoring a canal section which has been derelict for 80 years.

A 'Restore the Montgomery Canal!' appeal has raised more than £1 million from private individuals, companies and charitable trusts.

Restoration in Powys includes a multi-million pound Levelling-Up project to build new bridges and safeguard ecology with new nature reserves.

The Inland Waterways Association’s Sustainable Boating Group will give a presentation on ‘Boating into the Future’.

There will be an opportunity to discuss any issue concerning the future of the canal and what it can contribute to the area.