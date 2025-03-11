Call for fresh parking spaces at county hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Julia Buckley, Labour MP for Shrewsbury, has highlighted concerns over the current difficulties in parking at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH), which is managed by Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

The MP has spoken with senior figures at the hospital and the council, and has put forward two suggestions to tackle the issues - turning a nearby field into a car park, and extending park and ride services.

Shropshire Council, which owns the field, says it will 'progress a quick feasibility study' on the potential for the field to be used, although it said there are 'several constraints and challenges'.

The authority has also said it will explore the potential of enhancing the park and ride bus service offer, looking at more regular services for patients and staff at RSH.

Mrs Buckley said that the plan for the field, which the council said was previously earmarked for the Mytton Oak Remembrance Park, could provide hundreds of additional car parking spaces.

She said: “Our hospital car park is almost always packed to overflowing with some cars having to park on grass verges. It’s incredibly frustrating for visitors who struggle to find somewhere to park.

“So many NHS staff and residents have raised this with me. It’s a big problem.

“I am therefore asking that an adjacent field is used temporarily as a much-needed overflow car park, particularly while the major building work is taking place as part of the Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP). These extra parking spaces – probably for hospital staff initially – would take a lot of pressure off the existing car parks, freeing up spaces for the public.”

The MP added: “I’ve brought together the hospital’s chief executive, the head of the estate’s transformation plan, Shropshire Council’s chief executive and the council estates team, and I’m hopeful that we can create extra car parking at the RSH, and also improve the park and ride service.”

Matthew Neal, Director of Hospitals Transformation Programme, said: “We recognise some of the current car parking pressures at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, particularly for our staff, and we are working with all our partners, including Shropshire Council to address this.

"We have made a number of improvements in this area, including the free Oxon Park & Ride service for our staff, extending the operating times of this service and more recently, opening the P&R to patients and visitors. However, we know there is more to do.

“It was encouraging to meet with Julia to explore further the potential for interim additional parking for staff close to the hospital. We look forward to working with Shropshire Council, the owners of this land, to explore what is feasible. We are committed to working with all users to improve car parking for everyone.”

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "We will progress a quick feasibility study on the potential to utilise the site previously earmarked for the Mytton Oak Remembrance Park.

"However, there are several constraints and challenges which, subject to the feasibility work, may make it difficult to bring forward this type of temporary use.

"These include ground conditions, planning issues, access challenges and legal use restrictions.

"We will also look at the potential for enhancing the service from Oxon park and ride site to the RSH for patients and staff which, subject to funding from SaTH, could be a more practical and realistic option in the short term.

"Both options would be subject to SaTH having funding available."