Bridgnorth to celebrate VE Day in castle grounds
A Shropshire town is marking the 80th VE Day anniversary at an event on the grounds of a former castle.
Bridgnorth Town Council said the anniversary at Bridgnorth Castle Grounds on VE Day, Thursday, May 8 will run from 7.30pm to 10pm.
The evening will see music from the era performed with attendees encouraged to bring a picnic or take advantage of the refreshments on offer.
A spokesperson for the town council said: "2025 is the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
"Bridgnorth Town Council will be marking this occasion on Thursday, May 8 in Castle Grounds. More information about the evenings celebrations will follow shortly."
This year marks 80 years since victory was declared in Europe over Nazi Germany in 1945.