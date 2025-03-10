Bridgnorth to celebrate VE Day in castle grounds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bridgnorth Town Council said the anniversary at Bridgnorth Castle Grounds on VE Day, Thursday, May 8 will run from 7.30pm to 10pm.

The evening will see music from the era performed with attendees encouraged to bring a picnic or take advantage of the refreshments on offer.

A spokesperson for the town council said: "2025 is the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

"Bridgnorth Town Council will be marking this occasion on Thursday, May 8 in Castle Grounds. More information about the evenings celebrations will follow shortly."

This year marks 80 years since victory was declared in Europe over Nazi Germany in 1945.