Debate on controversial recycling centre changes denied by council rules

This is because “urgent” notices of motion to speedily discuss issues of importance in Powys – need to be submitted three weeks ahead of a council meeting,

Both the Powys Independents group and Conservatives had tabled separate “urgent” motions on the issue and wanted to see them debated at a meeting of the council on Thursday, March 6.

The new booking system is set to go live from March 25 and the charges for taking waste there over a proscribed amount will come into force from April 1.

Concerns have been raised that the restrictions will cause more fly-tipping of waste in Powys, and opposition councillors have pointed out that a similar scheme in Shropshire was scrapped recently.

When the meeting agenda was published last week – there was some surprise that the motions had not been included in the papers.

The decision on the notices of motion was in the hands of council chairman, Conservative Councillor Jonathan Wilkinson and a council spokesman had said at the time that the motions could be added to the meeting agenda as a “supplementary” item if allowed.

But this was not the case.

Powys Independents and council anti-poverty champion, Councillor Joy Jones set up a petition against the booking system last month which has already received 4,238 signatures.

Following the meeting Cllr Jones said: “It is a disgrace they are muting the voice of the people, over 4,000 have signed the petition since I started this campaign.

“I appreciate the council are not thrilled but we’re supposed to work for our constituents.”

Conservative Councillor Amanda Jenner had submitted the “urgent” motion on behalf of her group.

Cllr Jenner said: “Whilst it is disappointing that our urgent motion won’t be debated, we must not give up the fight for our residents’ concerns on this to be heard.”

She added that another motion calling for a six month review of the system had already been submitted ahead of the next council meeting.

This is pencilled into the council’s calendar for May 15.

A council spokesman has explained why the motions failed to make it onto the agenda.

The spokesman said: “That request was rejected because the chair of council determined that requirements under the constitution for an urgent motion had not been met.

“The request for an urgent motion had risen after February 13, the last date upon which a motion of notice could have been submitted.”

The spokesman stressed that the decision to introduce a booking system was agreed by full council at its budget meeting on February 22, 2024.

He also pointed out that an impact assessment that considered the risks also went before the Economy, Residents and Communities Scrutiny Committee last year.

The spokesman said: “Councillors were fully briefed at a series of meetings in 2024, a press release was issued, and the website was fully refreshed.”

It was revealed in January that Powys council has signed a seven-year deal with Northern Ireland firm, Bryson Recycling to run four of the five recycling centres in the county from April.

Potters Group will continue to run the site in Welshpool.

Budget document from last year show that the proposal is supposed to save the council £400,000 over two years.

Recycling Centre

The Potters Group run Welshpool Recycling Centre. From Google Streetview

Lower Cwmtwrch Waste And Recycling Centre near Ystradgynlais. From Google Streetview

Cllr Jonathan Wilkinson

Cllr Amanda Jenner 2022 Powys County Council