Police and firefighters respond to car fire in Telford
Emergency services were called to a car fire in Telford this afternoon.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Brockton Way, Telford, at 5:56pm today (Monday, March 10).
Firefighters from Wellington arrived on the scene with West Mercia Police.
The car fire was extinguished by Fire Service Personnel.
The incident concluded at 6:21pm.