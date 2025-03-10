Shropshire Star
Close

Police and firefighters respond to car fire in Telford

Emergency services were called to a car fire in Telford this afternoon. 

By Geha Pandey
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Brockton Way, Telford, at 5:56pm today (Monday, March 10). 

Firefighters from Wellington arrived on the scene with West Mercia Police

Police stock
Firefighters and police officers attended to the car fire this afternoon. Photo: Peter Byrne

The car fire was extinguished by Fire Service Personnel. 

The incident concluded at 6:21pm.

Similar stories
Most popular