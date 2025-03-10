Police and firefighters respond to car fire in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Brockton Way, Telford, at 5:56pm today (Monday, March 10).

Firefighters from Wellington arrived on the scene with West Mercia Police.

Firefighters and police officers attended to the car fire this afternoon. Photo: Peter Byrne

The car fire was extinguished by Fire Service Personnel.

The incident concluded at 6:21pm.