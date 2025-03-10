New care home for child is approved despite dozens of objections from neighbours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Meka Madumere submitted a proposal for the change of use in Greendale Close, Highley, near Bridgnorth. It would accommodate one child with two live-in carers working on a rota basis and a manager.

“The facility will be structured to offer a safe and homely environment,” said Mr Madumere, who is a director of both Living Life Care Ltd, who will operate the home, and Turnstone Residential, which owns it.

“The home features an open-plan kitchen/dining living area and a separate therapeutic relaxation chill space to encourage social interaction.

“The child will have their own bedroom, equipped with thumb locks for safety and privacy, meeting Ofsted safety standards.

“The property includes a private garden for recreational activities and the design ensures it maintains a family-like setting, further supporting the intended use as a therapeutic care facility for vulnerable children.”

Greendale Close in Highley. Picture: Google

However, of 31 comments received from the public, only one was in favour.

“I have lived down Redstone Drive for over 50 years and I object to this application in the small cul-de-sac opposite where I live,” said Roger Powell.

“It would increase traffic congestion and impact on property values. It is a quiet area and I feel it would disrupt the neighbourhood. We have no police station locally. I really feel this property is not for 24/7 care to young people.”

Mary Ward added: “The close proximity to a primary school is surely a safeguarding issue due to the nature of this business.”

However, Shropshire Council planning officer Jenny Powell recommended that the proposal was granted, saying it is an appropriate location and meetings national and local planning policies.

When the application was discussed at the council’s southern planning committee, it was noted there were several inaccuracies. This included saying that two children would be housed there.

However, members were assured that it would be for only one child. They therefore approved the scheme.