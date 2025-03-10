Mystery as occupants of vehicle involved in late-night Ludlow car crash not found

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An update from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to an incident, involving a car, at Bromfield, Ludlow, shortly after 2am.

One crew from Craven Arms was sent to the scene, along with an incident command unit from Tweedale.

West Mercia Police also attended the scene but the occupants could not be found.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the police force said: ""We were called to a single-vehicle collision at the junction of the A49 and A4113 near Bromfield at 1.50am this morning.

"The occupant(s) of the vehicle were not present and despite thorough searches of the area they could not be located."

The fire service said its crews had assisted the police and issued a stop to the incident at around 4am.