Man arrested in Market Drayton after reports of person with a knife

West Mercia Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, possession of a bladed article and a public order offence.

Police presence was seen in the North Shropshire town last Saturday and an area was cordoned off.

The man has since been released on bail and enquiries are ongoing.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "We were called to Market Drayton town centre in the early hours of Saturday morning following a report of a person with a knife.

"A 25-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of assault, possession of a bladed article and a public order offence. He has since been released on bail.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish whether anyone was injured."