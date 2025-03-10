'Locals are fed up with the whole farce': Reaction to latest housing plans for derelict Telford pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Last month, new plans that would see the conversion of the dilapidated Beacon hotel on Ironbridge Road in Madeley were submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council.

It's been more than five years since the pub was left standing empty, with the Grade II-listed building now entering a state of delapidation.

In 2023 it was taken on by new owners who soon submitted plans to turn the pub into nine one-bedroom flats, with a further seven built on the site.

The plans were withdrawn last October, after several objections from residents and one from Telford & Wrekin Council's ecology team over the potential impact on bats.

A general view of the former Beacon pub on Ironbridge Road, Madeley, Telford on Thursday, February 20, 2025

The latest owners have previously stated the property has "deteriorated significantly" since 2019.