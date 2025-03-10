List of flights cancelled from Birmingham Airport as workers in 13 German airports walk out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A total of seven flights departing from Birmingham Airport to destinations including Dusseldorf, Frankfurt and Munich have been cancelled today (Monday, March 10).

Workers are striking at a total of 13 German airports including the Frankfurt and Munich hubs and all the country’s other main destinations.

The 24-hour walkout started at midnight and involves public-sector employees at the airports as well as ground and security staff.

Birmingham Airport. Photo: Stewart Writtle

At Frankfurt Airport, 1,054 of the day’s 1,116 scheduled take-offs and landings had been cancelled, German news agency dpa reported, citing airport traffic management.

All of Berlin Airport’s regular departures and arrivals were cancelled, while Hamburg Airport said no departures would be possible.

Cologne/Bonn Airport said there was no regular passenger service and Munich Airport advised travellers to expect a “greatly reduced flight schedule”.

Here is a list of the flights due to depart from Birmingham Airport today which have been cancelled:

Dusseldorf - scheduled to depart at 8.05am

Frankfurt - scheduled to depart at 9.05am

Munich - scheduled to depart at 10.45am

Frankfurt - scheduled to depart at 1.20pm

Munich - scheduled to depart at 5.30pm

Frankfurt - scheduled to depart at 5.45pm

Dusseldorf - scheduled to depart at 7.55pm

Birmingham Airport has advised passenger's with cancelled flights to contact the relevant airline.

The ver.di service workers union’s strike has also targeted the Hamburg, Bremen, Hannover, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Dortmund, Cologne/Bonn, Leipzig/Halle, Stuttgart and Munich airports.

At the smaller Weeze and Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden airports, only security workers were called out.

The union announced the strike on Friday (March 7). But at Hamburg Airport, it added a short-notice walkout on Sunday to the strike on Monday, arguing that it must ensure the measure was effective.

The so-called “warning strike”, a common tactic in German wage negotiations, relates to two separate pay disputes: negotiations on a new pay and conditions contract for airport security workers, and a wider dispute over pay for employees of federal and municipal governments.

The latter already has led to walkouts at Cologne/Bonn, Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Munich airports.

Pay talks in that dispute are due to resume on Friday, while the next round of talks for airport security workers is expected to start on March 26.