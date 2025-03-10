A staffing review is to be undertaken at Kington Town Council

The review will look at staffing levels for both the town council and the recreation ground trust, in part in recognition of the potential retirement of the current town clerk in the near future.

The town council’s finance, personnel and general purposes committee recommended the review and has looked at independent suppliers of staff review services and obtained three quotations for the work.

At a recent town council meeting members agreed to engage Local Council Consultancy to do the review at a cost of £1,340. The alternatives were priced up to £7,000.

Local Council Consultancy is affiliated to the Society of Local Council Clerks and are experienced in local government administration, law and practice.

Members unanimously agreed to engage LCC to do the review.