Historic Investment in Powys Grassroots Infrastructure

The project funded improvements to community buildings, public toilets, and sports facilities across the county, focusing on energy efficiency measures such as solar installations, roof repairs, and sustainable transport initiatives.

PAVO Chief Executive Clair Swales said: “This milestone achievement supports critical infrastructure improvements while tackling key challenges facing the county.

“The social, wellbeing, and environmental impact of the investment in Powys communities can’t be underestimated.”

The investment aligns with the Communities and Places priority area of the Mid Wales Regional Investment Plan, addressing key issues such as poverty and the cost of living, connectivity, climate and biodiversity, and town centre revitalisation.

The funds, awarded to PAVO to manage by Powys County Council, were made available through the second phase of the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund to rebuild community foundations and create a fairer, more sustainable Powys.

Applications for funding opened in April 2024.

All funds have been distributed and 70 projects completed across 60 sites.

Seven grant panels awarded a total of £1,653,627, with public toilet improvements across Powys receiving a total investment of £173,901.78 and electric vehicle projects receiving £328,557.87.

Other notable projects include the Friends of Hay Swimming Pool which received £60,043, Llandefalle School Hall which received £59,780.02 and Montgomery Recreation Association which received £60,000

Clair Swales added: “This was very much a team effort, made possible by the hard work and dedication of colleagues across our organisation.”

The investment is part of a long-term strategy for sustainable development in Powys. Phase One, between September 2023 and March 2024, laid the groundwork by funding 40 energy audits, providing an evidence base for community needs and shaping the successful delivery of Phase Two.

“This investment in Powys communities is pivotal in helping to build a fairer, more connected, and sustainable county. From renewable energy to revitalised amenities, these projects are making a real difference,” said Clair Swales.

“Yet, with 122 applications totalling £3.35 million received for the funding, it is clear that there is still much work to be done.”