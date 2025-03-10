High-tech firm gets green light to build new storage facility in Telford amid expansion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Magna’s aluminium casting facility - Cosma Casting - is set in 20,500 square metres on the T54 business park in Telford.

The facility produces advanced lightweight aluminium structural components for vehicles, using Magna’s patented vacuum die-casting process.

In January, the firm applied to build a new storage facility on the northwest of its existing site.

The planning application stated: "With the launch of new business in 2025, the applicant's current warehouse will not be large enough to accommodate the additional new products.

"Magna are therefore proposing to install a building for additional storage for a bill of material items onsite – along with storage for casting work in progress.

"The new storage facility will be positioned alongside the current building and have access to the main building through existing doors.

"The new building allows the continuation of current material flow and delivery to the point of use, maintaining our standards for Internal material flow, line feeding and material presentation."

According to the plans, the new storage unit would be 6 metres in height, 45 metres in length and 12 metres wide.

During the consultation process, no objections were made to the proposals, which received support from Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council.

Now, the local planning authority has given the firm the go-ahead.

Approving the plans, a Telford & Wrekin Council planning officer stated the principle of development is considered acceptable given the proposed use and the site's location within a Strategic Employment Area.

They added: "In terms of visual appearance, the development is considered acceptable within this context given appropriate materials and form. The scale of the building is considered appropriate and would be visually subservient to the main unit.

"The storage facility would be built out into the existing vehicular route around the site. Therefore, the plans have been amended to secure a route for fire and emergency vehicles around the storage facility and ensure this is retained free from obstruction in perpetuity."