Firefighters rush to unattended bonfire in Bridgnorth

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the unattended bonfire in Old Smithfield Road, Bridgnorth, at 5:57pm today (Monday, March 10).

Firefighters dispatched from Bridgnorth and used a hosereel jet as well as rakes, shovels and mathooks to safely extinguish the fire.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to the unattended bonfire in Bridgnorth this afternoon. Photo: Sam Bagnall

The incident concluded at 6:16pm.