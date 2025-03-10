Shropshire Star
Firefighters rush to unattended bonfire in Bridgnorth

Firefighters were called to an open fire in Bridgnorth this afternoon. 

By Geha Pandey
Published

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the unattended bonfire in Old Smithfield Road, Bridgnorth, at 5:57pm today (Monday, March 10). 

Firefighters dispatched from Bridgnorth and used a hosereel jet as well as rakes, shovels and mathooks to safely extinguish the fire. 

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to the unattended bonfire in Bridgnorth this afternoon. Photo: Sam Bagnall
The incident concluded at 6:16pm. 

