Firefighters called to kitchen fire at Telford property

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 9.28am reporting the property fire at Turnpike Court.

Two fire crews were sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Reports from the fire service said a small kitchen fire was out upon firefighters' arrival.

The fire was due to unattended cooking.

The incident concluded at 9.42am.