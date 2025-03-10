Kington Town Council has agreed to an early tree safety survey following recent storms

The council has responsibilities for trees in both Kington Recreation Ground and St Mary’s Churchyard.

Climate change and recent storms have had an impact on trees in both of the locations, with both suffering tree damage from the storms.

At a recent town council meeting, councillors were told that a regular tree safety survey has been carried out for many years but recent events suggest the next survey which would not be due for another couple of years should be carried out now.

Town clerk Liz Kelso said quotations had been received from qualified arborists.

She said a large Cypress branch has also come down in the churchyard but it is sufficiently large to require a qualified tree surgeon to cut it up and dispose of it.

Members agreed to pay £800 and £400 for the tree safety surveys at the recreation ground and the churchyard, and to pay £525 to cut up and dispose of the Cypress tree branch.