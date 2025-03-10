Ideas of how Llandrindod Wells can mark VE Day 2025 are being discussed the town council has heard.

The 80th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe will take place on May 8 2025.

At a recent town council meeting, town clerk Ms Jane Johnston said the Royal British Legion and town crier Jan Swindale have been having discussions about how to mark the event.

She said the legion would like to have a similar church service and then a dedication at the wat memorial, similar to that they had for 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The town crier is also working on an evening event at the memorial.

More details will be released soon.