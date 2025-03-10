Children gain valuable advice on knife crime at new youth club set up for juniors at Market Drayton Tigers FC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Club welfare officer Amy Clews has started a new youth club for juniors that play at Market Drayton Tigers FC.

More than 40 players and their siblings enjoyed the first activity day last month which included a darts tournament.

Children put their accuracy to the test before they met again during their half-term break for another action-packed day.

Juniors at Market Drayton Tigers FC had fun on a climbing wall.

The Georgia Williams Trust funded a climbing wall for the more than 60 children that attended.

Meanwhile, junior players and their siblings enjoyed archery thanks to the 4 All Foundation and received some football coaching.

West Mercia Police officers also dropped in at the event to present a valuable virtual reality experience to children aged over 10-years-old.

Juniors at Market Drayton Tigers FC learning about knife crime through a virtual reality experience.

The VR experience on knife crime taught children how to deal with dangerous situations and provided feedback on certain decisions that the youngsters made.

Juniors at Market Drayton Tigers FC will enjoy an Easter colour run before another fun-filled activity day featuring zorbing, tennis and fencing in May.

Club welfare officer, Amy said: "It was a huge success and all the children really enjoyed it, they are all provided with a meal at the youth club too."