Barn containing 60 tonnes of hay and straw 'completely destroyed' after 'accidental' fire at Shropshire farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At around 3pm on Saturday, March 8, crews from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue (MWWFR) and Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to reports of a barn fire.

Firefighters from from Llanfyllin, Welshpool, Llanfair Caereinion and Oswestry fire stations rushed to the scene at Pen-y-Bont in Oswestry.

Aftermath of fire at Pen-y-Bont in Oswestry

A spokesperson for MWWFR said the entire barn, measuring approximately 20 metres by 12 metres, was on fire.

"Crews utilised two hose reel jets, three main jets, one ground monitor, one thermal imaging camera and three light portable pumps to extract water from a nearby river to extinguish the fire.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally

"The barn, which contained approximately 60 tonnes of hay and straw, was completely destroyed by the fire. The fire is believed to have been started accidentally."

The scene continued to be monitored for several hours until the final crews left at 9.39am on Sunday, March 9.