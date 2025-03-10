10 Shropshire pubs, restaurants and takeaways get updated food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 Shropshire businesses, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows - and it’s good news for them all.
Food hygiene ratings between 0 and 5, with 0 being poor and 5 being the best, are awarded by the FSA following inspections.
Restaurants, takeaways and any other establishment that sells food are expected to display the rating in their window where customers can see.
The latest ratings for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are listed below:
Rated 5: Newport Cottage Hospital Trust at Newport Cottage Hospital Care Centre, Newport; rated on March 3
Rated 5: Dawley Town Hall; rated on February 27
Rated 5: Stirchley Curry Co, Stirchley; rated on February 27
Rated 5: Zainz Catering, Telford; rated on February 27
Rated 5: The Shakespeare Inn, Newport; rated on February 26
Rated 5: Oriental Chef, Wellington; rated on February 27
Rated 5: Big Blue Fish Bar, Leegomery; rated on February 21
Rated 5: Silver Fish, Wellington; rated on February 21
Rated 5: Kebab Ye, Donnington; rated on February 19
Rated 4: Pretty Puds, Newport; rated on January 29