10 Shropshire pubs, restaurants and takeaways get updated food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 Shropshire businesses, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows - and it’s good news for them all.

By Megan Jones
Published

Food hygiene ratings between 0 and 5, with 0 being poor and 5 being the best, are awarded by the FSA following inspections.

Restaurants, takeaways and any other establishment that sells food are expected to display the rating in their window where customers can see.

The latest ratings for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are listed below:

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant
  • Rated 5: Newport Cottage Hospital Trust at Newport Cottage Hospital Care Centre, Newport; rated on March 3

  • Rated 5: Dawley Town Hall; rated on February 27

  • Rated 5: Stirchley Curry Co, Stirchley; rated on February 27

  • Rated 5: Zainz Catering, Telford; rated on February 27

  • Rated 5: The Shakespeare Inn, Newport; rated on February 26

  • Rated 5: Oriental Chef, Wellington; rated on February 27

  • Rated 5: Big Blue Fish Bar, Leegomery; rated on February 21

  • Rated 5: Silver Fish, Wellington; rated on February 21

  • Rated 5: Kebab Ye, Donnington; rated on February 19

  • Rated 4: Pretty Puds, Newport; rated on January 29

